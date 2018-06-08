Male Charged With Stealing Vehicle Batteries

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a theft after several batteries were stolen from vehicles at a Greens Road, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Friday May 4, 2018 at 9:37 a.m., OPP responded to Ontario Concrete Paving on Greens Road after an employee noticed several batteries had been stolen from trucks on the property.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that sometime between Thursday May 3, 2018 at 9:30 p.m. and Friday May 4, 2018 at 4:00 a.m., unknown(s) attended the property where they forced entry into a locked and fenced in compound before removing ten batteries from several trucks that were parked on the property.

OPP also responded to a nearby address on Argyle Street North and another on Industrial Drive where it was reported that batteries were stolen from vehicles at these properties as well.

On Tuesday, June 5, 2018, investigators arrested and charged 23-year-old Jonathon CHECHALK of Haldimand County, Ontario with the following offences:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Heroin

Four (4) counts of break and enter

Ten (10) counts of fail to comply with probation order.

He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Cayuga at a later date.

