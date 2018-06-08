OPP EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT AND LAY CHARGES FOR POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – Members (OPP) of the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), along with West Region Community Street Crime Units (CSCU), Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Urban Search and Rescue CBRNE Response Team (UCRT), Aviation Services, West Region Support and Forensic Identification Unit executed a search warrant at a Jerseyville Road residence on Thursday June 7, 2018 in the early morning as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Police attended the Jerseyville Road address in the County of Brant and located a quantity of fentanyl and firearms.

Police have arrested and charged:

27-year-old Jassem Hamdi JASSEM of the County of Brant with:

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances act

Unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Careless storage of a firearm contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada



29-year-old Dila BATAINEH of the County of Brant with:

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances act

Unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Careless storage of a firearm contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada



34-year-old Roger VANEVERY of the City of Brantford with:

Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances act

Unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Careless storage of a firearm contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada



All the involved parties will appear in Brantford Court at a later date to answer to their charges.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

