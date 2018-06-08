Police

OPP EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT AND LAY CHARGES FOR POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

June 8, 2018 1 view

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) – Members (OPP) of the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), along with West Region Community Street Crime Units (CSCU), Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Urban Search and Rescue CBRNE Response Team (UCRT), Aviation Services, West Region Support and Forensic Identification Unit executed a search warrant at a Jerseyville Road residence on Thursday June 7, 2018 in the early morning as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

 

Police attended the Jerseyville Road address in the County of Brant and located a quantity of fentanyl and firearms.

 

Police have arrested and charged:

 

27-year-old Jassem Hamdi JASSEM of the County of Brant with:

  • Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances act
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada
  • Careless storage of a firearm contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

 

29-year-old Dila BATAINEH of the County of Brant with:

  • Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances act
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada
  • Careless storage of a firearm contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

 

34-year-old Roger VANEVERY of the City of Brantford with:

  • Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances act
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada
  • Careless storage of a firearm contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

 

All the involved parties will appear in Brantford Court at a later date to answer to their charges.

 

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

Police Looking For Assistance In Identifying Male In Stolen Vehicle

June 8, 2018 19

Can You Identify This Male? (HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County…

Read more
Police

Male Charged With Stealing Vehicle Batteries

June 8, 2018 10

  (HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a…

Read more

Leave a Reply