Police Looking For Assistance In Identifying Male In Stolen Vehicle

June 8, 2018 4 views

Can You Identify This Male?

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment investigated an incident at a Main Street South, Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Monday, June 4, 2018, at approximately 5:10 a.m., police received a call from an employee of the Pioneer Gas Bar reporting a theft.

 

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that on Monday, June 4, 2018 at approximately 5:10 a.m., a male attended the address and pumped a large quantity of fuel into a pickup truck. The male then entered the truck and left the area without paying.

 

It was determined through further investigation that the pickup truck had been reported stolen from a Brantford, Ontario address.

 

Investigators from the Haldimand County OPP Detachment would like to speak to this individual. If anyone has any information or can identify this male, they are being asked to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

