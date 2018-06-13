Brant-Brantford-Six Nations-New Credit riding: Riding turns blue, Will Bouma new MPP reaching out to Six Nations

By Chris Pimentel Writer Progressive Conservative Elected MPP Will Bouma admitted that he still has a lot to learn when it comes to Six Nations and the Mississauga of New Credit but the working optometrist said that he is ready to open his eyes. “I need to get an education in how to look at the world in someone else’s eyes,” said Bouma. Bouma admits that Six Nations hasn’t been a major player in the provincial election but despite the lack of participation, he would like to still develop a relationship. “They are a part of the riding, and that just seems to be normal and I look forward to changing some of those things,” said Bouma. Again, Bouma said before he can change anything he still needs to learn…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice