CKRZ, donates to food bank

June 13, 2018 43 views
The Six Nations Food Bank receives a donation at CKRZ on Friday June 1st. From Left to Right: Verna Smith, Mary Monture, Elle Joseph, Kim Logan and Al Sault. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

