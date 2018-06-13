Daily
Six Nations Firefighters respond to fire call at house next to business

June 13, 2018 83 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-  Six Nations firefighters responded to a fire call at a residence adjacent to  Sit’n Bull Construction at 3304 Sixth Line today (Wednesday, June 13, 2018). Details  have not  been released but no injuries were sustained.

Firefighters were called shortly  after 1p.m.  to the house  adjacent to Sit’n Bull Construction. The company is  owned by Ken Hill, a partner in Grand River Enterprises.

Ken Hill

 

Sit’n Bull Gas and Variety was shut down after a truck smashed into a gas pump.

Last week Hill’s  gas station, Sit’n Bull Gas and Variety was shut down  after a truck smashed into a gas pump causing an explosion and fire. No one was injured in the explosion but a Hamilton man has been charged.

Daily

