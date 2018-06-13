Six Nations Firefighters respond to fire call at house next to business

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations firefighters responded to a fire call at a residence adjacent to Sit’n Bull Construction at 3304 Sixth Line today (Wednesday, June 13, 2018). Details have not been released but no injuries were sustained.

Firefighters were called shortly after 1p.m. to the house adjacent to Sit’n Bull Construction. The company is owned by Ken Hill, a partner in Grand River Enterprises.

Last week Hill’s gas station, Sit’n Bull Gas and Variety was shut down after a truck smashed into a gas pump causing an explosion and fire. No one was injured in the explosion but a Hamilton man has been charged.

