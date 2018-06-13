Sending kids to camp

Six Nations Tim Hortons’ owner Landon Miller joined Tim Horton franchises nationwide to raise funds to send a kid to camp. Last Wednesday every coffee bought had proceeds go to the Tim Hortons summer camp fund. The day of fun and activities sees over 20,000 kids sent to camp each year. Tim’s runs seven camps across the country. (Photo by Jim C Powless)…



