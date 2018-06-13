Local News
“This is a killing that should have never happened” courtroom told

June 13, 2018 65 views
Jon Styres a father of two was shot and killed in 2016. The man that shot him is now standing trial. (Handout photo)

By Chris Pimentel and Lynda Powless, Writers HAMILTON- With the words “this is a killing that should have never happened,” the second degree murder trial of Six Nations man Jon Styres opened Tuesday in a hushed courtroom. A Hamilton crown attorney stunned a nervous courtroom Tuesday telling the jury the shooting death of Six Nations man Jon Styres never should have happened. Crown Attorney James Nadel, in his opening statement to the jury, described the circumstances that led to Jon Styres death two years ago. He said on the night of Feb., 4, 2016 “Jon Styres tried to steal Peter Khills’ truck. “In response, Khill left his bed, grabbed his shotgun, two shells and left his house.” Nadel said “in close range, he fired two shots, one in the chest,…

