Three charged in illegal pot shop

Three men have been charged in operating an illegal pot shop at Six Nations. Six Nations police raided the shop, A & A Distributors ar 374 Chiefswood Road Friday June 8th at about 5:44 p.m.. The shop was open at the time .Police said they found several containers and packages of various marijuana products for sale. Two men, who were working in the shop at the time, as well as another man who identified himself as the owner of the shop, were placed under arrest. All marijuana products were seized. The owner of the shop, Arthur King, 45, and the two employees, identified as Michael Martin,43, and Benjamin King, 20, all of Ohsweken, face charges that include Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking in a…



