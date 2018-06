SIX NATIONS GRAND RIVER- A huge tree is blocking Fourth Line just outside the Six Nations arena and community hall after a thunderstorm roared through the community at about 3 p.m..

Water flooded over the roadways along “Fourth Line and Chiefswood Road with branches scattered through the village.

Hydro is out to some sections of Six Nations in the Second Line and Mohawk Road areas.

