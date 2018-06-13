Local News
Trial into assault and abduction to resume in July

June 13, 2018 53 views

BRANTFORD-A trial into the abduction and assault of Six Nations teens will resume in July. Two people have been charged after a Six Nations teenager said he was abducted at knifepoint into a vehicle and a second said he had been assaulted. Brantford woman, Jennifer McIntyre is facing multiple charges dating back to September of 2017. She has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of forcible con¬finement, break and enter, kidnapping, robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Jason Anthony Laforme, 39, has also been charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of forcible confinement, break and enter, kidnapping, rob¬robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of uttering threats and failure to comply¬ply…

