Brantford Man Attempts to Burn Someone Alive

On Tuesday June 12, 2018 just before 11:30 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call about a disturbance on Dalhousie Street. A male was seen chasing another male down the street who was apparently throwing gasoline onto the other male. The two males had gotten into a verbal argument when the accused took a lit bottle of gasoline and threw it at the victim missing him. The accused then took a second bottle, lit it and again threw it at the victim, missing him a second time. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located both parties involved. The accused was arrested without incident. The victim was not injured in the altercation. Information was received that the accused was currently bound by court order with conditions. A 38 year old Brantford male is charged with Using Explosives, Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of an Explosive Substance while Prohibited, Assault with a Weapon x2 and Breach of Probation. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

