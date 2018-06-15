National News
Brantford neighbourhood evacuated for gas leak

June 15, 2018 37 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police have confirmed  a construction crew performing road work  hit a natural gas line during excavation in the Banbury Rd. area.

Union Gas, Brantford Fire Department, and Brantford Police Service are on scene.  Homes in the immediate area have been evacuated as a precaution.

The area is safe and gas has been turned off.  Repairs are underway.

Further information will be sent out when residents can return to their homes and the relighting of natural gas appliances can begin.

People are being asked not to travel in the Brantwood Park  and Banbury Road areas in Brantford after police evacuated the area Friday June 15, 2018 at approximately 0820 AM  due to a gas leak in the 100 block of Banbury Road.

Brantford Police Service were contacted by Brantford Fire Department about the gas leak in the 100 block of Banbury Road that may  have occurred during construction.

With the assistance of Brantford Transit, Brantford Police Service and Brantford Fire Department evacuated numerous persons with the area. Victim Services of Brant attended to assist as well.

Police are requesting that persons do not attend within the Brantwood Park Road and Banbury Road area.

Emergency services and Union Gas are on scene.  It is anticipated this incident will be contained within a few hours.

