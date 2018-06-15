Six Nations Police investigate assault on woman found on road

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police are investigating the assault of a woman who escaped after being beaten by five people and was found lying along the side of a road.

Six Nations Police are investigating after a passer-by spotted an injured woman lying on the side of Cayuga Road Tuesday, June 5th, 2018 at 8:34 a.m.

Police said they spoke with the female victim who said that at approximately 11:30 p.m. the previous evening, she came to Six Nations with friends to buy cigarettes. Police said she had gotten separated from her friends and managed to get a ride with other people that were unknown to her.

Police said the 37-year-old victim said she was taken to an unknown residence and assaulted by the three females and two males then dragged outside the residence.

Police said the victim managed to flee a short time before losing consciousness and collapsing. She awoke in a ditch on Cayuga Road, where she was found by a passerby in the morning, and Police were called.

The victim had multiple injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The Suspects are described as follows:

(1) Female

Large build

Approximately 25 years old

Blonde hair

Wearing – blue jean jacket, pink top, black tights

(2) Female

Medium build

Brown hair with “peekaboo highlights”

Wearing pink or peach and light blue tights, white V neck shirt

(3) Female

Very skinny build

Brown hair

Wearing a grey & beige beaded sweater, black pants, shoes similar to thick wooden clogs

Possibly the mother of the other 2 female suspects

(4) Male

Athletic build, approximate height 5′ 8″

Brown hair – cut very short

Approximately 25 years old

Wearing white and grey “Jordan” shorts, no shirt

Scar on right knee

Large scar – left forearm, elbow to wrist

Large scar – left shoulder

– Male talked about the scars being from an accident

– Male talked about recently inheriting a bunch of money

– Possible first name of Ryan, Rick or Ray

(5) Male

Medium build

Wearing all black clothing, black hat with a white symbol on it

– Male had open sores on his face

Six Nations Police continue to investigate and follow leads.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sx Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

Add Your Voice