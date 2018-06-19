Brantford Man Arrested for Breaking into Cars

Police have been investigating several thefts from vehicles that have occurred since the beginning of June in Burlington (Aldershot) at the Royal Botanical Gardens and Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Suspect(s) gained entry into several vehicles through unlocked doors and by smashing windows after which they stole purses and subsequently used stolen credit cards at various locations in Hamilton.

On June 18th 2018 investigators arrested Richard James BLASDELL (49-yrs) of Brantford for his involvement in these occurrences. He was released on a Promise to Appear in Milton Court on July 11th 2018 charged with the following offences:

Theft under $5000 (three counts)

Fraud under $5000 (two counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (two counts)

Police are reminding the public of the following prevention tips:

Ensure your unattended vehicle(s) are kept locked/secure

Never leave personal identification or valuables in your vehicle

Park in a well-lit and attended areas whenever possible

Never leave spare keys in your vehicle

If you have to leave valuables in your vehicle, lock them in your trunk. Don’t tempt thieves by leaving packages or purses in plain view or on the seat.

Remove garage door openers, GPS navigation and cell phone devices & power cords from your vehicle or at the least, removed from view

Consider installing CCTV / Surveillance cameras which can capture the crime and aid in suspect identification

Ensure their homes and garages are locked when absent from the home or turning in for the night.

REPORT SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY TO POLICE IMMEDIATELY

Anyone with information on these crimes is encouraged to contact Detective Constable Mark Urie of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2338

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

Please be reminded that all persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

