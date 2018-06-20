Group funded to go to Switzerland

The Six Nations Elected Council approved a motion that will allow five people from the “We are still here” group to travel to Switzerland for a conference. The total cost of the donation is $5000, and will allow five people to go to Switzerland from June 26th to July 2nd. Councillor Carl Hill was the only one that was not in attendance at the meeting….



