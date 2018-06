The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs council welcomed two new Royanni presented by their clanmothers to council Saturday. Mike Powless has been stood up in the Onondaga Nation Deer clan title of Gawe ne se doh formerly held by the late Pete Skye and Cleve Thomas has been stood up in the Onondaga Nation Beaver clan title of Dehatgahdos formerly held by the late Arnold General….



