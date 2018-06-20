Local News
Khill testifies “there was a threat outside and it needed to be neutralized.”

Peter Khill the night of the shooting (Crown Attorney office)

By Chris Pimentel with CP files HAMILTON-A military reservist that shot and killed a man he believed was stealing his pickup truck admitted he shot down Jon Styres that February night before Styres even turned towards him. Peter Khill testified Tuesday his military training kicked in and “as soon as I thought he had a gun I shot him.” Khill has been charged with the second degree murder of Six Nations father of two Jon Styres. He has plead not guilty in a case bearing some similarities to the killing of an Indigenous man in Saskatchewan by a white farmer, who was recently acquitted. Khill told a court that running through his mind that night was his military training to assess the “challenge, disarm and detain.” Crown Attorney Steven O’Brien…

