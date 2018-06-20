No one wins Burtch mess

Behind closed doors decisions are being made affecting over a million dollars in Six Nations community funds. Flying out of community hands are costs for a court action initiated by the Six Nations Band council against a local female farmer and the costs are mounting. Hundreds of thousands of dollars are enriching the lives of lawyers at the cost of community members. Six Nations Band Council is in mediation talks with farmer Kris Hill, who, on a lease from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council HCCC) farmed the Burtch lands for three years during which time the lands were managed by the HCCC. Ontario decided in the last year to turn the lands over to a corporation to be overseen by the band council, without HCCC approval or involvement, and the…



