Pick up truck stolen from speedway in Cayuga

June 20, 2018 17 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a theft of a motor vehicle that occurred at a Haldimand Road 20, Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario address. On Saturday June 16, 2018 at 10:35 p.m., OPP responded to the Jukasa Speedway on Haldimand Road 20 for a report of a stolen vehicle. OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that on Saturday June 16, 2018 between 7:45 p.m. and 10:35 p.m., unknown(s) attended the area and removed a black 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was locked and parked in the west side speedway parking lot. OPP is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1- 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may…

