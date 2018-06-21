COMMUNITY STREET CRIME UNIT EXECUTES SEARCH WARRANT

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk/Haldimand Community Street Crime Unit along with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) have arrested and charged four (4) people after executing a search warrant at a Millcroft Drive, Simcoe, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018 members of the OPP attended the address and executed a search warrant. During the course of the search warrant, police arrested three (3) males and a female and took them into custody without incident.

As a result, investigators recovered a quantity of illicit drugs along with Canadian currency and a prohibited device.

Charged with the following offences is 39-year-old Braden Boyd FITZGERALD of Norfolk County, Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine X2

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Marihuana

Possession of Hydromorphone

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Fail to comply with recognizance

Charged with following offences is 60-year-old Samuel J. GERVAIS of Norfolk County, Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Hydromorphone

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Charged with possession of a prohibited device and possession of Marihuana is 45-year-old Dennis GIESS of Norfolk County, Ontario.

Charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking Marihuana and possession of Hydromorphone is 26-year-old Jessica Courtney Rebecca HILL of Norfolk County, Ontario.

All are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Simcoe at a later date.

“Our Community Street Crimes Unit has been very effective with proactive illicit drug investigations. This is yet another example that highlights the need for the police and the community to work in partnership to resolve crime issues in high crime areas. People who distribute illicit drugs, and are involved in criminal activity, know the police are watching but if we create a community where these people know everyone is watching and reporting, that will promote safer communities within our County.” – Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.

