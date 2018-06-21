Daily
OPP SEARCHING FOR MISSING FEMALE IN HAGERSVILLE

June 21, 2018 54 views

 

Deborah Maracle (OPP Supplied Photo)

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is currently on scene searching for a missing 63-year-old female in Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Thursday June 21, 2018 at 2:54 p.m., OPP responded to the area of Laidlaw Street and Alma Street in Hagersville for a report of a missing female.

Family reported to police that 63-year-old Deborah Maracle was last seen at 2:30 p.m. in the area of Laidlaw Street and Alma Street in Hagersville walking north bound towards the post office.

The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine Unit are also on scene assisting to locate Deborah MARACLE.

Deborah MARACLE is described as:

  • 63 year-old female
  • Indigineous
  • 5′ 4″ tall
  • Medium to heavy build
  • Salt and pepper hair in a long braided pony tail
  • Wearing a baby blue t-shirt, blue denim shorts and flip flop style footwear
  • (photo attached)

MARACLE requires medication and family are concerned for her well-being.

OPP is asking residents to check their property including garages and sheds.

OPP is asking anyone who may have seen Deborah Maracle or who may have any information that will assist in locating her, to contact them immediately at 1-888-310-1122.

