Stolen vehicle rams cruiser, cars set on fire and train collides with vehicle

Brantford Police Service is currently investigating a series of incidents that occurred during the evening of June 19, 2018 in the East end of the City.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Elgin Street. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they observed the vehicle. The vehicle was identified as being reported stolen and was involved in a theft of gas at a local gas station. Officers approached the vehicle where they observed two occupants in the front seat of the vehicle. The driver proceeded to ram a marked police vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Shortly after dealing with the vehicle Brantford Police Service received a report of three vehicles that had been set on fire on Abbott Court.

Brantford Police Service received further information that a suspicious vehicle had been seen around the area of the Lynden Park Mall. Community Patrol Officers attended and investigation revealed that another vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot and was seen leaving East Bound on Lynden Road. Officers observed smoke coming from a vehicle fire on Bodine Drive and discovered that the original stolen vehicle had been set on fire. The latest stolen vehicle was seen entering a set of train tracks of off Lynden Road. A report was received that the stolen vehicle had been struck by a train and the two occupants had fled the area on foot. Officers attended to the area and with the assistance from the OPP K9 a track was conducted. During the track it was discovered that the two suspects had stolen another vehicle from a property located on McMillian Road and fled the area.

Brantford Police Service has identified two people of interest and is currently investigating this string of events and is requesting anyone with information to contact us 519-756-0113.

Add Your Voice