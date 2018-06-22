Chiefs of Ontario: Isadore seeks re-election, reaches out to Ontario chiefs

Friday, June 22, 2018

Ontario chiefs will select a new leader at their annual general assembly in Nipissing First Nation June 27th. Those vying for the job include two women: Roseanne Archibald of Tagwa Tagamou Nation , Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill, and incumbent Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day of Serpent River First Nation, Gary Allen of Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation and Chief Tom Bressette of Kettle Stony Point First Nation. Chiefs of Ontario Regional Chief Incumbent Isadore Day released this statement to Ontario Chiefs.

Isadore Day — Advancing Our Nations For Our Children

Stand With A Proven Leader, Stand Fearless, Stand Focused

“This Wednesday, June 27, at Nipissing First Nation, Chiefs and their Proxies from across Ontario must consider standing with a leader who has a proven record of success as Regional Chief over the past three years. Now, more than ever, there must be continuity in leadership as our Peoples face the uncertainty of a new provincial PC government, and the urgency to establish a Fair Share of federal funding going into the final year of the Liberal government mandate. We must assert our Nationhood and rights to prosperity.

“Chiefs, three years ago I was elected on a platform of ‘Securing a Future for Our Children.’ Since then, working on your behalf, we now have a commitment for more funding and more authority over child welfare services. I pushed a newly elected Prime Minister to end all boil water advisories affecting our communities in 5 years. We established a Sovereign Wealth Fund after I intervened with the previous Liberal government that First Nations must benefit in the sale of shares from Hydro One. I’ve designed a bi-lateral process with the ministry of energy with three tables – one of which removed all First Nation delivery charges from residential hydro bills. I pushed to conclude an outstanding multi-million dollar gaming issue. As the National Health Portfolio Holder, I have set a national ‘Health Transformation Agenda’. Fundamentally, over the last three years the Ontario Region has asserted a strong position on First Nation jurisdiction on a number of policy sectors. All of these and other major accomplishments have been guided and supported by Chiefs with like-minded goals for success.

“One significant effect in the assertions that I have made on your behalf have been around Federal legislative changes on environment and on the nation-to-nation tables between the AFN and Canada – I have held firm on the position that it is the rights-holders who are the authority and that no organization can authorize consent. Advancing Our Nations for Our Children means making it clear positions that uphold the treaty obligations of the Crown and sets a new minimum standard that ensures initial inclusion of the rights holder in all major policy development and legislative changes at the federal or provincial levels.

“I have been your presence in the media on virtually every issue –making sure that the world knows that as Chiefs in Ontario – you can’t be pushed around, nor will Canada of Ontario push their agenda forward without first hearing from our First Nation perspective.

“Moving forward, we must immediately open up a new relationship with a new Premier and a new Cabinet that will be sworn in next Friday, June 29. Premier Designate Doug Ford has already signaled that he will be reducing the size of his Cabinet compared to the previous government, which means we will no longer have a stand- alone Minister and Ministry of

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. We must remind the Premier and this new government that reconciliation and the Indian Residential School Survivors cannot be sidestepped – reconciliation is a responsibility of all crown governments and their constituents.

“Premier Ford has already canceled green energy rebates, vowed not to put a price on carbon pollution, and has promised to develop the Ring of Fire, even if it means he has to drive the bulldozer himself. This approach is not good news for our Peoples. Our People will always wish to protect their lands and waters from the Great Lakes to the Hudson Bay lowlands. All Peoples, here and around the planet, depend upon our lands to absorb carbon and produce oxygen. We must protect our lands at all costs and prosper from lands based on the inherent responsibility to protect the land for Our Children – Doug Ford will need to understand this immediately.

One of the pillars of my platform: Advancing Our Nations for Our Children is Equalization; which means equity, fair share, sustainability, and between the Federal government, the provinces and territories, equalization means that region will ever experience abject poverty – that’s NOT the case for First Nations! Substantive Equality must be a formal baseline and legal requirement of any funding for any policy sector that the federal and provincial government has with First Nations. I will take immediate steps to formally challenge the constitutionality of First Nation Funding Equalization in Health, Social, Education, Infrastructure, and Economic sectors.

“In order to serve our leaders, and your communities and regional organizations, the Chiefs of Ontario must be restructured. I’ve began this process during the April 17th to 19th Special Chiefs Assembly on Accountability, Priorities and Direction. Chiefs, you provided the mandate to ensure that your organization works and responds to your needs in a timely and effective manner. You provided the mandate to ensure that the Board of Directors meets regularly and deals with the current internal problems at the Chiefs of Ontario; I aim to ensure that Structure, Operations and Governance are corrected and that Chiefs of Ontario is placed back into the hands of the Chiefs.

“Chiefs, we need to emerge from next week’s AOCC fearless and focused.

“As a former social worker, I lived in the far north for eight years. Over the past three years, I have traveled extensively and listened and acted upon the needs of Chiefs from remote communities in the north to urban area communities in the south. As Regional Chief, I will continue to advocate for all 133 Chiefs, not just one region.”

“On June 27th, stand fearless; stand focused, and stand with me – Wiindawtegowinini.”

