POLICE EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT FOR DRUGS

On Thursday, June 21, 2018, Six Nations Police executed a search warrant for drugs at 1917 Second Line Road, Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.
At 8:30 P.M., on that date, officers entered the residence identified in the warrant. Two adults and a child were located inside the residence.
The two adults were arrested and the child was turned over to Six Nations Child Protection Services. As a result of the search, investigators seized
(crack) Cocaine, an undisclosed amount of cash, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, a Marihuana plant growing on the property, and a prohibited weapon.
As a result of the warrant, the following charges are being laid:
William Errol HILL Jr. (36 years old)
– Possession of Controlled
Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
– Trafficking a Controlled Substance
– Possession of a Controlled Substance
– Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
Jillian May McINTEE (34 years old)
– Possession of Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
– Trafficking a Controlled Substance
– Possession of a Controlled Substance
– Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
Mr. Hill and Miss McIntee were both released on Promises to Appear with a
Brantford Court date of August 9, 2018, to answer to the charges against
them. McIntee has a condition of release stating she is not permitted to
be on the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.
Six Nations Police continue to investigate.