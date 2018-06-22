Police

POLICE EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT FOR DRUGS

On Thursday, June 21, 2018, Six Nations Police executed a search warrant for drugs at 1917 Second Line Road, Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.

 

At 8:30 P.M., on that date, officers entered the residence identified in the warrant.  Two adults and a child were located inside the residence.

The two adults were arrested and the child was turned over to Six Nations Child Protection Services.  As a result of the search, investigators seized

(crack) Cocaine, an undisclosed amount of cash, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, a Marihuana plant growing on the property, and a prohibited weapon.

 

As a result of the warrant, the following charges are being laid:

William Errol HILL Jr. (36 years old)

– Possession of Controlled

Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Trafficking a Controlled Substance

– Possession of a Controlled Substance

– Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

 

Jillian May McINTEE (34 years old)

– Possession of Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Trafficking a Controlled Substance

– Possession of a Controlled Substance

– Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

 

Mr. Hill and Miss McIntee were both released on Promises to Appear with a

 

Brantford Court date of August 9, 2018, to answer to the charges against

 

them.  McIntee has a condition of release stating she is not permitted to

 

be on the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.

 

 

Six Nations Police continue to investigate.

