POLICE EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT FOR DRUGS

On Thursday, June 21, 2018, Six Nations Police executed a search warrant for drugs at 1917 Second Line Road, Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.

At 8:30 P.M., on that date, officers entered the residence identified in the warrant. Two adults and a child were located inside the residence.

The two adults were arrested and the child was turned over to Six Nations Child Protection Services. As a result of the search, investigators seized

(crack) Cocaine, an undisclosed amount of cash, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, a Marihuana plant growing on the property, and a prohibited weapon.

As a result of the warrant, the following charges are being laid:

William Errol HILL Jr. (36 years old)

– Possession of Controlled

Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Trafficking a Controlled Substance

– Possession of a Controlled Substance

– Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Jillian May McINTEE (34 years old)

– Possession of Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

– Trafficking a Controlled Substance

– Possession of a Controlled Substance

– Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Mr. Hill and Miss McIntee were both released on Promises to Appear with a

Brantford Court date of August 9, 2018, to answer to the charges against

them. McIntee has a condition of release stating she is not permitted to

be on the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.

Six Nations Police continue to investigate.

