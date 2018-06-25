Arrest made in attempt to steal vehicle

On Thursday June 21, 2018 just before 3:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call from a business on Lynden Road. Two unknown males were seen trying to steal a vehicle from the business parking lot. One of the accused was seen entering and trying to start the vehicle while the other kept lookout. When the suspects were unsuccessful they were seen fleeing the area on foot. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they were able to locate and arrest both accused without incident. Investigation revealed that accused #1 was currently bound by a court order with conditions. He was also found to be in possession of a knife as well as tools. Accused #2 was found to be in possession of Fentanyl, tools and items that had been stolen from a local business. James Bradley Shillington a 33 year old Brantford male is charged with Attempt Theft of Motor Vehicle, Breach of Probation, Possession of Weapons Dangerous x2 and Possession of Break and Enter Tools under the Criminal Code. Nicholas King Hindriks a 33 year old Brantford male is charged with Attempt Theft of Motor Vehicle, Theft Under $5000, Possession of stolen property under $5000 and Possession of Break and Enter tools under the Criminal Code. He is also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The accused were both held in custody for a bail hearing.

