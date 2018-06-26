National News
Chiefs of Ontario annual assembly live streamed here

June 26, 2018 4 views

NIPPISSING FIRST NATION-The 44th Annual All Ontario Chiefs Assembly is opening this morning at Nippissing First Nation.  The three day assembly will include a number of items but the highlight is  the election of a new Ontario Regional Chief.  To date there are five candidates including incumbent Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day of Serpent River First Nation who is seeking his third term, Chief Ava Hill of Six Nations of the Grand River,  Roseanne Archibald of Tagwa Tagamou Nation, Gary Allen of Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation and Chief Tom Bressette of Kettle Stony Point First Nation.

The assembly will be livestreamed at www.theturtleislandnews.com  beginning at 10 a.m..

