Chiefs of Ontario hit with $1.3 million deficit, Chief Day warned

June 27, 2018 4 views

By Lynda Powless Editor An investigation into the Chiefs of Ontario finances and operations has revealed the organization is running a $1.3 million deficit and is wracked with a toxic work environment, and questionable travel and credit card expenses. In speaking notes handed out to the 44th annual Chiefs Assembly here Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day said the internal review has revealed an organization beset with problems. The speaking notes depict an organization operating without internal controls. Chief Day’s notes said he brought the issues to a Special Chiefs Assembly (SCA) last April where the chiefs approved his request for an internal review despite severall chiefs voting against it. “There were people both inside and outside our organization who did not want this SCA to happen. They did not want…

