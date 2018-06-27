‘I’m sorry:’ RCMP pledges at MMIW inquiry to do better on Indigenous issues

By Ryan McKenna THE CANADIAN PRESS REGINA- The head of Canada’s national police force apologized to the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women Monday while pledging improved relations with Aboriginal communities. “On behalf of myself and my organization, I’m truly sorry for the loss of your loved ones and the pain that this has caused you and your families and your communities,’’ RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki testified in Regina at the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women. “I’m sorry that for too many of you, the RCMP was not the police service that it needed to be during this terrible time in your life. It is very clear to me that the RCMP could have done better and I promise to you we will do better.’’ The…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice