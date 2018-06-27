Local News
ticker

‘I’m sorry:’ RCMP pledges at MMIW inquiry to do better on Indigenous issues

June 27, 2018 4 views

By Ryan McKenna THE CANADIAN PRESS REGINA- The head of Canada’s national police force apologized to the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women Monday while pledging improved relations with Aboriginal communities. “On behalf of myself and my organization, I’m truly sorry for the loss of your loved ones and the pain that this has caused you and your families and your communities,’’ RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki testified in Regina at the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women. “I’m sorry that for too many of you, the RCMP was not the police service that it needed to be during this terrible time in your life. It is very clear to me that the RCMP could have done better and I promise to you we will do better.’’ The…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Editorial

Leaders lead, while wannabe’s complain

June 27, 2018

What do you do when an organization is stymied by some of the very people who…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations Police charge two in drug raid, child taken into custody

June 27, 2018 7

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have charged two people after conducting a dru…

Read more