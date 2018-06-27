Jury finds Peter Khill not guilty of second-degree murder in death of Six Nations man

HAMILTON- Peter Khill, a Binbrook man who shot and killed a Six Nations man, was found not guilty on charges of second degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Jonathan Styres. A 12 person jury of seven men and five women found him not guilty after a week-long trial. No visible Indigenous person was on the jury. As the verdict came down, Styres girlfriend and his mother broke down in tears. Khill’s wife also began to cry and hugged family members as Khill remained still, listening to the verdict. After the acquittal Superior Court Justice Stephen Glithero told the court room “I know this has been a very emotional trial, a very tough trial for everybody. “I appreciate that everyone has kept their cool and behaved in a manner…
