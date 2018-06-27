Local News
ticker

Jury now sequestered in Peter Khill case

June 27, 2018 6 views
Peter Khill (CP photo)

Editors Note: As of Turtle Island News press time the jury was still out. The jury began deliberations at 12:25 P.M. Tuesday after Justice Stephen Glithero charged the jury. They are deliberating on charges of whether Khill is guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of manslaughter or not guilty in the shooting death of Jon Styres. Look to www.theturtleislandnews.com for updates. By Peter Goffin The Canadian Press HAMILTON — Defence and prosecution clashed Monday in their closing arguments over whether a Hamilton-area homeowner’s military training justified his fatal shooting of a Six Nations man who broke into his truck at night. Peter Khill, 28, admits he killed Jon Styres with two shotgun blasts in the early morning of Feb. 4, 2016. But he has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder, saying…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Chiefs of Ontario hit with $1.3 million deficit, Chief Day warned

June 27, 2018 9

By Lynda Powless Editor An investigation into the Chiefs of Ontario finances and operations has revealed…

Read more
Local News

Nipissing First Nation hosting 44th All Ontario Chiefs Conference

June 27, 2018 6

By Lynda Powless Editor NIPPISSING FIRST NATION-More than 400 people are decending on this small First…

Read more