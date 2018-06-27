Editorial
Leaders lead, while wannabe’s complain

June 27, 2018 6 views

What do you do when an organization is stymied by some of the very people who created it? Or those charged with oversight…don’t! You re-organize. That’s what Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day has been trying to do since learning in early April of over spending, a lack of oversight and toxic workplace that has emerged at the Chiefs’ of Ontario offices. Day, who operates on the political side of the organization, became aware of staff complaints, potential spending, travel and credit card abuse Staff were being hired without following policy and given $20,000 raises. All part of administration. Day went to the COO board of directors with his concerns and a request for a special chiefs meeting. He wanted to launch a complete fiscal and organizational review to determine what…

