Nipissing First Nation hosting 44th All Ontario Chiefs Conference

By Lynda Powless Editor NIPPISSING FIRST NATION-More than 400 people are decending on this small First Nation community on the located on the north shores of Lake Nipissing for three days of meetings an election for a new Chiefs of Ontario Regional Chief today. Six candidates were nominated Tuesday including a last minute nomination fromthe floor. had declaredprior to elections opening today. According to traditional leadership rules in place candidates can still declare today. Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod said numbers attending the COO 44th Annual Assembly increased since it has fallen on an election year. “The majority of communities will be present,” he said. Vying for the job of Ontario Regional Chief are: Chief Ava Hill of Six Nations of the Grand River, incumbent Ontario Regional Chief Isadore…



