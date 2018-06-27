Oneida Police respond to vehicle hit by bullet

ONEIDA NATION OF THE THAMES FIRST NATION, ON – On June 19, 2018, at approximately 10:00 p.m., members of the Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of gun fire on Fairgrounds Road, Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation. The complainant reported that their vehicle had been struck by gun fire. Multiple units attended the area and conducted extensive patrols. The investigation later revealed that the complainant’s vehicle had been struck by a projectile, causing a flat tire. Members of the Middlesex County OPP Crime Unit and Oneida Nation of the Thames Police Service have taken over the investigation. The OPP and Oneida Nation of the Thames Police Service request the public’s assistance. This is an isolated event and the OPP reminds all members of the public…



