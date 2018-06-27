Local News
Six Nations Police charge two in drug raid, child taken into custody

June 27, 2018 6 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have charged two people after conducting a dru raid at a house, Thursday, June 21, at 1917 Second Line Road, Six Nations of the Grand River Territory. At 8:30 P.M., June 21 police entered the house identified in the search warrant. Two adults and a child were located inside the residence. The two adults were arrested and the child was turned over to Six Nations Child Protection Services. As a result of the search, investigators seized (crack) Cocaine, an undisclosed amount of cash, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, a Marihuana plant growing on the property, and a prohibited weapon. As a result of the warrant, the following charges are being laid: William Errol Hill Jr.,36 is facing charges of: Possession of Controlled…

