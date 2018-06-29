Manitoba man charged with murder in case of missing Alberta Indigenous woman

DESMARAIS, Alta.- RCMP have charged a man with second-degree murder after the remains of an Indigenous woman from northern Alberta were found in Manitoba nearly three years after she disappeared. Gloria Gladue, 44, was last seen in Wabasca, Alta., in October 2015 and reported missing by her family a month later. Her daughter, Nicole Gladue-Weesemat, said the family is shattered by the news. “I’m in shock and I’m devastated and in denial,” she said in an interview. “But it just keeps getting more real.” Gladue-Weesemat, who lives in Edson, Alta., said she expected that her mom would come home. “Honestly, I did,” she said. “That’s what every family hopes and I never for one minute thought this would be the outcome, and it is. I don’t want it to be…



