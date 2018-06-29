Police Looking for Public’s Assistance to Help Identify an Individual

The Branford Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a male in the photograph.

The subject male is described as a white male, in his 40’s, approximately 6’ tall, brown/grey short hair, clean shaven, wearing a grey tee shirt, blue jeans and dark framed glasses. The male was last seen operating a motor vehicle described as a white, Ford Escape with tinted windows.

We are seeking the identity of this man as we believe he may have information which would be helpful to an investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 X2235.

Add Your Voice