Brantford Police Charge Two People In Relation To A Series Of Incidents

The Brantford Police Service have arrested and charged a male and female in relation to a series of incidents.

On Monday July 2, 2018 just after 1:00 p.m. Community Patrol Officers located a stolen motor vehicle parked at a Motel on Colborne Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Hamilton. Investigation revealed that the two accused had recently parked the vehicle in the parking lot and entered a room within the Motel. Officers located the two accused within the room who were arrested without incident. Investigation revealed that accused #1 was currently bound by a court order with conditions and was also wanted on outstanding warrants. Accused #2 was also wanted on outstanding warrants. Both parties have been subjects in a number of recent investigations.

The two accused are charged with the following offences related to the stolen motor vehicle they were operating and located at the Motel.

Accused #1 – George Nathan Sault a 25 year old Hamilton male is charged with:

1. POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY OVER $5000 – SECTION 355(a) CCC

2. BREACH OF PROBATION – SECTION 733.1(1) CCC

3. DRIVE WHILE DISQUALIFIED – SECTION 269(4) CCC

Accused #2 – Brittney Dawn Elliott a 23 year old female from Ohsweken is charged with:

1. POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY OVER $5000 – SECTION 355(a) CCC

The two accused are also charged with the following offences in relation to separate investigations;

Accused #1:

Incident #18-23562

1. DANGEROUS DRIVING – SECTION 249(1)(A) CCC

2. POSSESSION OVER $5,000.00 – SECTION 355(A) CCC

3. ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON – SECTION 267(A) CCC

4. DISQUALIFIED DRIVING – SECTION 259(4) CCC

5. POLICE PURSUIT – FAIL TO STOP – SECTION 249.1(1) CCC

6. SECTION 252(1.1) CCC – FAIL TO REMAIN

7. MISCHIEF OVER $5000.00 – SECTION 430(3) CCC –

8. THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE – SECTION 333.1 CCC –

9. BREACH OF PROBATION – SECTION 733.1(1) CCC

Incident #18-23571

1. ARSON – DAMAGE TO PROPERTY SECTION 434 CCC X 3

2. BREACH OF PROBATION SECTION 733.1(1) CCC

Incident #18-23572

1. DANGEROUS DRIVING SECTION 249(1)(A) CCC

2. POSSESSION OVER $5,000.00 SECTION 355(A) CCC

3. DISQUALIFIED DRIVING SECTION 259(4) CCC

4. MISCHIEF OVER $5000.00 SECTION 430(3) CCC

5. THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE – SECTION 333.1 CCC

6. ARSON – DAMAGE TO PROPERTY – SECTION 434 CCC

7. BREACH OF PROBATION – SECTION 733.1(1) CCC

Incident #18-23730

1. POSSESSION OVER $5,000.00 – SECTION 355(A) CCC

2. DISQUALIFIED DRIVING – SECTION 259(4) CCC

3. THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE – SECTION 333.1 CCC

4. BREACH OF PROBATION – SECTION 733.1(1) CCC

Incident #18-23044

1. THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE – SECTION 333.1 CCC

Incident #18-23428

1. DISQUALIFIED DRIVING SECTION 259(4) CCC

2. THEFT UNDER $5000 – SECTION 334 (B) CCC

3. POSSESSION OVER $5,000.00 – SECTION 355(A) CCC

4. BREACH OF PROBATION – SECTION 733.1(1) CCC

Incident #18-24602

1. POSSESSION UNDER $5,000.00 – SECTION 355(B) CCC

2. DANGEROUS DRIVING SECTION 249(1)(A) CCC

3. DISQUALIFIED DRIVING – SECTION 259(4) CCC

4. BREACH OF PROBATION – SECTION 733.1(1) CCC

5. OBSTRUCT POLICE OFFICER – SECTION 129(A) CCC

Incident #18-20574

1. THEFT UNDER $5000 – SECTION 334 (B) CCC

2. MISCHIEF UNDER $5000.00 SECTION 430(4) CCC

3. BREACH OF PROBATION – SECTION 733.1(1) CCC

Incident #18-24737

1. THEFT UNDER $5000 – SECTION 334 (B) CCC

2. DISQUALIFIED DRIVING – SECTION 259(4) CCC

Incident #18-21352

1. THEFT OVER $5000 – SECTION 334 (A) CCC

2. POSSESSION OVER $5,000.00 – SECTION 355(A) CCC

3. DISQUALIFIED DRIVING – SECTION 259(4) CCC

4. BREACH OF PROBATION – SECTION 733.1(1) CCC

Incident #18-22802

1. DANGEROUS DRIVING SECTION 249(1)(A) CCC

2. DISQUALIFIED DRIVING – SECTION 259(4) CCC

3. FLIGHT from POLICE OFFICER – SECTION 249.1(1) CCC

4. BREACH OF PROBATION – SECTION 733.1(1) CCC

Accused #2:

Incident #18-23562

1. OCCUPY STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE – SECTION 335(1) CCC

Incident #18-23571

1. ARSON – DAMAGE TO PROPERTY SECTION 434 CCC X 3

Incident #18-23572

1. ARSON – DAMAGE TO PROPERTY – SECTION 434 CCC

2. POSSESSION OVER $5,000 – SECTION 355(A) CCC

3. MISCHIEF OVER $5000 – SECTION 430(3) CCC

4. THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE – SECTION 333.1 CCC

Incident #18-23730

1. POSSESSION OVER $5,000.00 SECTION 355(A) CCC

2. THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE SECTION 333.1 CCC

Incident #18-24602

1. OCCUPY STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE – SECTION 335(1) CCC

2. OBSTRUCT POLICE OFFICER – SECTION 129(A) CCC

June 20, 2018

Inc#18-23572

Brantford Police Service is currently investigating a series of incidents that occurred during the evening of June 19, 2018 in the East end of the City.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Elgin Street. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they observed the vehicle. The vehicle was identified as being reported stolen and was involved in a theft of gas at a local gas station. Officers approached the vehicle where they observed two occupants in the front seat of the vehicle. The driver proceeded to ram a marked police vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Shortly after dealing with the vehicle Brantford Police Service received a report of three vehicles that had been set on fire on Abbott Court.

Brantford Police Service received further information that a suspicious vehicle had been seen around the area of the Lynden Park Mall. Community Patrol Officers attended and investigation revealed that another vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot and was seen leaving East Bound on Lynden Road. Officers observed smoke coming from a vehicle fire on Bodine Drive and discovered that the original stolen vehicle had been set on fire. The latest stolen vehicle was seen entering a set of train tracks of off Lynden Road. A report was received that the stolen vehicle had been struck by a train and the two occupants had fled the area on foot. Officers attended to the area and with the assistance from the OPP K9 a track was conducted. During the track it was discovered that the two suspects had stolen another vehicle from a property located on McMillian Road and fled the area.

Brantford Police Service has identified two people of interest and is currently investigating this string of events and is requesting anyone with information to contact us 519-756-0113.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

