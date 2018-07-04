Editorial
A movement is born

July 4, 2018 33 views

A bus load of Six Nations people may very well be the reason new Premier Doug Ford notices there really are Indigenous people in Ontario. Armed with placards, posters drums, anger and tears, they headed to Queens’ Park on Canada Day a day the rest of the country would be celebrating. But at Queens’ Park on Canada Day white Canadians a crowd of recent immigrants would bear witness to the call for change a new generation of Indigenous people are continuing to carry on. They want and are demanding justice. Last week a jury filled with white Canadians and visible minorities sat in judgement of a white man with military training who claimed he feared for his life so he twice shot an unarmed Indigenous man. The reality is Jon…

