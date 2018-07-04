Local News
Another resignation hits MMIWG

July 4, 2018 42 views

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has been hit with another resignation. Breen Ouellette, a Métis lawyer working for the inquiry in Vancouver, announced his departure via Twitter. “More details in the coming days,” Ouellette posted June 30 on the social media site with a link to a one-page statement. Ouellette said he worked for the inquiry from April 3, 2017 to June 21, 2018. In the letter, he accuses the federal government of undermining “the independence and impartiality” of the two-year inquiry it established in 2016. “I have experienced a serious loss of confidence in the National Inquiry,” he writes. “I cannot remain part of a process which is speeding toward failure.” This resignation brings to nearly 25 the number of people that have…

