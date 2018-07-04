Chiefs of Ontario call for appeal

Chiefs in Ontario Stand with Six Nations Chief Ava Hill in Her Call For Justice (Toronto, July 3, 2018) Last Wednesday morning, jurors in a Hamilton court house found the killer of Jon Styres, a 29 year-old Indigenous man from Six Nations, not guilty of second degree murder. Mr. Styres had been shot to death while attempting to steal a truck from the driveway of the killer’s home. He became another victim of senseless violence. “This sort of extreme violence – shooting an unarmed man – is not acceptable in Canada. No one should place the value of a possession over the sacred life of a human being,” said Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald. “At our Annual All Ontario Chiefs Conference last Wednesday, over 100 Chiefs stood in solidarity behind Six…



