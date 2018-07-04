Local News
ticker

Chiefs of Ontario elect first woman as COO faces $1.3 million deficit

July 4, 2018 43 views
Roseanne Archibald Tagwa Tagamou Nation the new Ontario Regional Chief

• Employees hired at $20,000 over pay scale without authorization • Toxic work place • Some Ontario Chiefs were harrassed into signing the Wynne government Ontario Hydro Shares deal By Lynda Powless Editor The Chiefs of Ontario have elected the first woman to lead the organization. RoseAnne Archibald beat out five contenders including Six Nations Chief Ava Hill to lead the financially troubled Chiefs’ organization. Ontario Regional Chief (ORC) Archibald will have her hands full after the organization learned an investigation into the Chiefs of Ontario finances and operations revealed the organization is running a $1.3 million deficit,is wracked with a toxic work environment, and questionable travel and credit card expenses has arisen. Former Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day told the 44th annual assembly last week the internal review has…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Activists drop to their knees, arms up as if in surrender during Canada Day at Queen’s Park (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

JUSTICE DENIED! Queen’s Park Day of Action seeks justice in Jon Styres death

July 4, 2018 48

Justice Denied: Day of Action on justice system hits Queens Park By: Chris Pimentel Writer TORONTO-Premier…

Read more
Jonathan Styres mother Deborah leaves the court house with family after the verdict came down. She was devastated by the not guilty verdict. (Photos by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

Khill walks; jury says not guilty in shooting death of Jon Styres

July 4, 2018 46

By Chris Pimentel Writer HAMILTON-A jury found Peter Khill not guilty of second degree murder and…

Read more