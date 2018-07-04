Chiefs of Ontario elect first woman as COO faces $1.3 million deficit

• Employees hired at $20,000 over pay scale without authorization • Toxic work place • Some Ontario Chiefs were harrassed into signing the Wynne government Ontario Hydro Shares deal By Lynda Powless Editor The Chiefs of Ontario have elected the first woman to lead the organization. RoseAnne Archibald beat out five contenders including Six Nations Chief Ava Hill to lead the financially troubled Chiefs’ organization. Ontario Regional Chief (ORC) Archibald will have her hands full after the organization learned an investigation into the Chiefs of Ontario finances and operations revealed the organization is running a $1.3 million deficit,is wracked with a toxic work environment, and questionable travel and credit card expenses has arisen. Former Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day told the 44th annual assembly last week the internal review has…



