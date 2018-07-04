Indigenous woman fights to stay in Canada, saying traditional territory is B.C.

VANCOUVER -A First Nations woman working to revive a threatened language in her traditional territory of northern British Columbia says she’s being forced to leave the country on Canada Day.Mique’l Dangeli belongs to the Tsimshian First Nation, whose territory straddles the border between Alaska and British Columbia.She says Canada won’t recognize her right to live and work in B.C.because she was born on the American side on Annette Island Indian Reserve. Her visa expired July 1, she said. “For me, what I consider home is my home community and my people’s traditional territory, which is northern B.C.,’’ she said. “We’re not immigrants to our people’s traditional territory.’’ Dangeli gave up a tenure-track position with the University of Alaska Southeast to teach 65 students how to speak Sm’algyax in the community…



