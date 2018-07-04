Local News
Slider

JUSTICE DENIED! Queen’s Park Day of Action seeks justice in Jon Styres death

July 4, 2018 44 views
Activists drop to their knees, arms up as if in surrender during Canada Day at Queen’s Park (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

Justice Denied: Day of Action on justice system hits Queens Park By: Chris Pimentel Writer TORONTO-Premier Doug Ford took to the stage on Canada Day at Queens Park, proclaiming that he was happy to be in the greatest country in the world, there was just one problem. His words along with the national anthem were being drowned out by beats of drums, boo’s, and chants from Six Nations people and their allies calling for answers in the death of Six Nations, father of two, Jon Styres. The protest was sparked by the acquittal of Binbrook man Peter Khill charged in the shooting death of Styres. Khill, shot Jon Styres, twice when he found him in his truck on his driveway early on February 4th 2016. Last week, a 12-person jury,…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Jonathan Styres mother Deborah leaves the court house with family after the verdict came down. She was devastated by the not guilty verdict. (Photos by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

Khill walks; jury says not guilty in shooting death of Jon Styres

July 4, 2018 44

By Chris Pimentel Writer HAMILTON-A jury found Peter Khill not guilty of second degree murder and…

Read more
The Order of Canada
Local News

Two Six Nations women named to Order of Canada

July 4, 2018 57

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Four Indigenous people including two Six Nations women have been appointed to…

Read more