Khill walks; jury says not guilty in shooting death of Jon Styres

July 4, 2018 42 views
Jonathan Styres mother Deborah leaves the court house with family after the verdict came down. She was devastated by the not guilty verdict. (Photos by Chris Pimentel)

By Chris Pimentel Writer HAMILTON-A jury found Peter Khill not guilty of second degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Jonathan Styres last Wednesday. The controversial verdict led to protests, and a call for an appeal from community members in Six Nations. The Six Nations Elected Council released a statement, and community members were outside the justice department building disappointed but not surprised with the outcome. The reason for the location was simple for Terrylynn Brant. “The reason why I came to the justice department, is now this department offers victims services, and as far as I’m concerned every victim in this community is a victim,” said Terrylynn Brant. Kyle Martin, who grew up with Styres said that all he was trying to do was earn money for his…

