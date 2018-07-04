Two Six Nations women named to Order of Canada

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Four Indigenous people including two Six Nations women have been appointed to the Order of Canada. Six Nations own Bev Jacobs is being honoured for her work on Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women that has spawned an entire movement in Canada and forced the federal government to appoint a commission to investigate causes. Bev is a lawyer, who practises at her home at Six Nations and is a Professor of Law at Windsor University. She was the lead researcher on Amnesty International’s 2004 Stolen Sisters report, about violence and discrimination against Indigenous women in Canada. She has also served as president of the Native Women’s Association of Canada from 2004 to 2009. Her appointment recognizes “her promotion of Indigenous women’s and girls’ rights, notably as the…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice