MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT CAUSES FATALITY

On Saturday June 30, 2018 at 5:03 am, Six Nations Police investigated a

Motor Vehicle Accident on Chiefswood Road, on the Six Nations Territory.

Police investigation revealed that a silver GMC Sierra truck had lost

control travelling southbound on Chiefswood Road. The truck struck a guard

rail, skidded out of control striking a tree head on, rolled over, coming

to rest in a small ravine. The vehicle sustained severe damage as a result

of the collision and was towed from the scene. Speed may have been a

factor in the accident.

The lone male occupant, identified as Walter John George King (42 years

old), was partially ejected from the vehicle. Mr King succumbed to his

injuries at the scene.

