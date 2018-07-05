OPP INVESTIGATE BREAK AND ENTER TO HAGERSVILLE BUSINESS

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a theft following a break and enter to a business at a Haldimand Road 20, Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Wednesday July 4, 2018 at 3:10 a.m., OPP responded to W.J. Heaslip Incorporated on Haldimand Road 20 for a break and enter after a witness reported seeing a pickup crash through a garage door at the business.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that on Wednesday July 4, 2018 between 2:50 a.m. and 3:10 a.m., unknown(s) attended the business in a stolen vehicle and forced entry into a storage building before removing a pickup truck from inside the building that contained various tools as well as a generator and a torch.

The unknown suspect(s) crashed out of the storage building in the pickup truck causing significant damage to the garage door and then crashed through a security gate at the end of the driveway before fleeing the area.

The unknown suspect(s) fled the area in the pickup truck which was described as a white 2003 Ford F150. Investigation indicates the truck should have damage to the front end.

The estimated loss is $9,000.

OPP report that the stolen vehicle the unknown suspect(s) arrived in was recovered at the scene and investigation determined it was reported stolen from the Oxford County area.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident or who may have noticed anything suspicious to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

