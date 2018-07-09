Anti-Smuggling Operations by CRTF

(Cornwall, ON)

(Photo by Nick Seebruch/ TC Media)

On June 18th, 2018 members of the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF), were conducting anti-smuggling operations and tracked a vessel travelling along the St. Lawrence River near Bainsville, ON. After observing an exchange between an individual in the boat and in the vehicle, members attempted to intercede. Upon initial police contact, a suspect fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck. The officers later located a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck which had been abandoned and seized a total of 1654kg of fine cut tobacco. The CRTF is continuing their investigation and is counting on the public to come forward if they have any information regarding this crime.

On June 18th, 2018 members of the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) conducting anti-smuggling operations, intercepted a vehicle transporting unstamped tobacco. The male driver fled from police, driving dangerously within the community of Valleyfield, QC. Police later apprehended the 50-year-old male driver without incident in Parc des Batisseurs for possession of unstamped tobacco, failure to stop for police and dangerous driving. His 2006 GMC Sierra pickup truck along with 348kg of fine cut tobacco were seized. The male, who is from Sainte-Agnès de Dundee, was released to appear at the Valleyfield court house on September 27th 2018.

On June 20th, 2018 members of the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) conducting an anti-smuggling operation along the St. Lawrence River, arrested a 19-year-old male from Très-St-Redempteur, QC and a 15-year-old female from Rigaud, QC for possession of unstamped tobacco contrary to the Excise Act, 2001. The 19-year-old male was released on a promise to appear in court in Valleyfield, QC on September 7th 2018. The youth was released to her parents pending further investigation. A total of 1,682kg of fine cut tobacco was seized along with a cargo trailer. The CRTF would like to thank the Sûreté du Québec for their assistance in this investigation.

“Congratulations to our task force on seizing over 3,500kg of contraband tobacco in 2 days” stated Insp. Sue Black, Officer in charge of the RCMP Cornwall Detachment, “this is a demonstration of great collaboration between law enforcement agencies and our community members.”

If you have any information regarding criminal activity in your area, please contact the CRTF at 1-613-937-2800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The CRTF is a joint forces partnership that includes the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Canada Border Services Agency and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

Add Your Voice