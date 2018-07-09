CALEDONIA GAS STATION ROBBED – OPP SEEKING WITNESSES

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a robbery that occurred at a business on Argyle Street North, in Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Sunday July 8, 2018 at 1:08 a.m., OPP and Haldimand County paramedics responded to the Pioneer Gas station on Argyle Street North in Caledonia where it was reported the store attendant was injured and the unknown suspects fled the area.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that on Sunday July 8, 2018 at approximately 1:03 a.m., unknown(s) attended the Pioneer Gas station where one suspect entered the kiosk, brandished an alleged firearm and demanded cash from the attendant.

The suspect was given a quantity of Canadian currency and then struck the attendant in the face area with the alleged weapon.

Both suspects fled the area on foot and were last seen west bound on Sutherland Street West.

The attendant was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Suspect #1 is described as:

Non-white male

Approximately 20 – 25 years old

5′ 9″

Thin build

Brown eyes with thick black eyebrows

Red bandana covering lower portion of face

Wearing a dark coloured hoodie style sweatshirt, blue jeans, red and white running shoes with red soles, and a red baseball cap with a gold sticker on the brim

Suspect #2 is described as:

Male

Approximately 20 – 25 years old.

Members of the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1- 888 – 310 – 1122.

OPP reminds the public to report any suspicious persons or vehicles in their communities.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

